Mimimi Games Announces Closure

Mimimi Games, the studio behind the recently-released Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, has announced that it will be closing its doors. The studio cites rising development costs within its specialized genres as the reason for the closure.

In a blog post on its official website, the studio expressed its sadness:

“It is with a heavy heart that today we have to share the news that Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew will be Mimimi’s final game. As we look back at our 15-year journey crafting games (and crying about it), we feel grateful for the incredible love and support we received from all of you. We cherished every game we made and feel proud of what we were able to accomplish as a studio.”

The studio explains that dedicating the past decade and a half to working on increasingly ambitious games took a heavy toll on the team and their families. Therefore, after the release of Shadow Gambit, they made the decision to prioritize their well-being and halt further long-term projects.

While Mimimi Games won’t begin production on a new big game, they will continue to fully support Shadow Gambit. They are currently working on a patch for all platforms and have a big content drop planned for later this year, which they are confident players will love.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mimimi Games reassures fans that all of their titles will remain available for purchase on the PlayStation Store. They will also continue to develop new content and release patches for Shadow Gambit as the studio winds down its operations.

Sony PS5 Complete Guide – Everything Explained About PlayStation 5 For New Owners In 2023

Previously known as Mimimi Productions, the company was founded in January 2011 and was responsible for titles including The Last Tinker: City of Colors, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, and Desperados III. As of November 2021, the company had a team of around 38 employees.

Shadow Gambit was released for PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S on August 17, 2023. For a full review of the game, click here.

[Source – Gematsu]