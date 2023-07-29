Milestone Announces Collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms for Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

Milestone has announced a collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms to feature die-cast cars inspired by the movie franchise Fast & Furious in Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged.

Get the details below.

On day one, players will be able to drive the unstoppable Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody, driven by Dominic Toretto in the Fast & Furious franchise, with more vehicles from the iconic series to be added post-launch as paid downloadable content. A massive collaboration between Milestone and Universal, the upcoming cars from Fast & Furious heading to Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged were first hinted at earlier this year in Universal Pictures’ movie Fast X, when Dominic Toretto’s son Brian and sister Mia played Hot Wheels Unleashed on screen. With the new mechanics coming to players in Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged, Fast fans will be able to pull off some of the film franchise’s bombastic stunts in full die-cast glory. Besides boosting and drifting, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged gives players the opportunity to Jump and Double Jump. With a boosted hop, racers can fly over their enemies, avoid obstacles, and navigate tight spaces. Racers who flex their creative muscles can even use this trick to find new shortcuts or reach new sections of the track. Alongside these new jumps is the Lateral Dash, which gives players the chance to use strength instead of speed. Collide with cars on either flank and force your opponents off the track. All of these new maneuvers will come into play when players explore the five brand-new environments featured in Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged. Blaze across the sticks in an old-fashioned Arcade, tear up grass in the Backyard of a family home turned racing arena, kick up dust in a Wild West-inspired Mini Golf Course, make history in a Museum amongst fossils, and top up at a Gas Station diner. This collaboration, revealed through a high-octane trailer that teases the cars still to come, combines two of the world’s greatest racing franchises for one colossal experience.

Fast & Furious Trailer

“We’re delighted to bring these two iconic racing franchises even closer together in Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged, building on years of collaboration with our wonderful partners at Universal Games and Digital Platforms,” said Mattel global head of digital gaming Mike DeLaet in a press release. “You’d be hard pressed to find a more natural pairing than Hot Wheels and Fast & Furious, and the team at Milestone have done an outstanding job with bringing these fan-favorite vehicles to life in authentic Hot Wheels Unleashed fashion.”

Milestone publishing director Andrea Loiudice added, “We are proud and excited to collaborate with Universal Games and Digital Platforms to bring the legendary Fast & Furious franchise to the virtual tracks of Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged. This partnership will fuel the adrenaline of players worldwide, who will unleash their imagination behind the wheel of their favorite Fast & Furious vehicles. We appreciate Mattel’s contribution to such a significant collaboration and we can’t wait to witness the thrill and joy it will bring to gamers worldwide.”

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged is due out for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on October 19.

Watch a new trailer below. View a new set of screenshots at the gallery.