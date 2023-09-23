miHoYo Announces Exciting Updates for Honkai Impact 3rd in “Part 2”

miHoYo, the developer of the popular action game Honkai Impact 3rd, has recently revealed exciting news for fans. The game will be introducing a “Part 2” update in February 2024, bringing a fresh chapter to the game’s captivating story and combat system.

New Adventure in Part 2

In Part 2, Honkai Impact 3rd will take players on a thrilling new journey. The game will move from the earth and moon to the vast expanse of the solar system, offering an electrifying adventure with new partners from different cultures. Players will assume the role of a team supporter named “Dreamseeker,” exploring the solar system and uncovering its secrets. This new chapter marks a significant milestone for the franchise.

Enhanced Combat System

The combat system in Honkai Impact 3rd will receive a major upgrade in Part 2. Players can expect a more immersive and exhilarating experience on the battlefield. The update will introduce a wide range of enhancements, including improved three-dimensional combat mechanics and the ability for all characters to jump freely. This opens up new possibilities for challenging gameplay and strategic combat strategies. Additionally, a new combat mechanic called Astral Ring will provide players with unprecedented burst skills and visual effects.

Discover Mars and Beyond

The story of Part 2 unfolds on Mars, a previously undiscovered frontier. Contrary to common knowledge, Mars is shown to be habitable, with a unique civilization and bustling commercial streets. Players will encounter all-new main characters and NPCs with distinct looks and personalities, as well as uncover the mysteries hidden within the daily lives of the residents. With an enriched and diversified gaming experience, Part 2 promises to captivate newcomers and avid fans alike.

The Honkai-verse Expands

Honkai Impact 3rd has gained an international following since its launch on mobile devices. The game was later ported to PC, and it is currently available on platforms such as Steam and the Epic Games Store. The accessibility of the Honkai-verse has never been greater, allowing players to experience this captivating world across various platforms.

Watch the First Look Trailer

For a glimpse into the exciting new updates and features of Part 2, check out the first look trailer below.

English

Japanese

Traditional Chinese

Experience Honkai Impact 3rd

Honkai Impact 3rd is available for PC via client download, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. It can also be played on iOS devices through the App Store and on Android devices through Google Play.