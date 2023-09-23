MiHoYo Announces Console Release for Zenless Zone Zero

In an exciting announcement, miHoYo, the developer of the popular urban fantasy action RPG Zenless Zone Zero, revealed that they will be releasing a console version of the game. This news was unveiled during the Zenless Zone Zero Special Program at Tokyo Game Show 2023.

The end card of the program showcased the platforms that Zenless Zone Zero will be available on, including consoles, PC, and mobile. This comes as a surprise to fans who were previously informed that the game would only be released on PC, iOS, and Android.

The Tokyo Game Show 2023 Special Program provided fans with an in-depth understanding of the game’s world, New Eridu, which is the last urban civilization in Zenless Zone Zero. The program featured Yuka Iguchi, the Japanese voice actress of Koleda, and Yumi Igarashi, the Japanese actress cast of Corin, as special guests. They discussed various aspects of the game, including the city and character design.

During the program, miHoYo also made the exciting announcement that Zenless Zone Zero will have a console release. This decision was made to cater to the needs of a larger player base, allowing more gamers to experience the captivating world of Zenless Zone Zero.

ADVERTISEMENT

While specific console platforms were not disclosed, the teaser trailer for Zenless Zone Zero showcased at Gamescom 2023 seemed to hint at a possible release on PlayStation, adding to the excitement surrounding the game.

For a glimpse into the Tokyo Game Show 2023 Special Program, watch the video below.