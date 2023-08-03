Microsoft’s Plans for Gamescom 2023
Microsoft has announced its plans for Gamescom 2023, including playable titles at the Xbox booth and a live stream from the show floor.
On August 23, 24, and 25, Microsoft will host three days of three-hour live streams featuring deeper dives into “some of the highly-anticipated games at Gamescom 2023, with gameplay, developer chats, and community segments.”
As for the lineup, the following games were announced to be present at the Xbox booth:
-
Theater Presentations
- Ara: History Untold (Oxide Games)
- Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios)
- Starfield (Bethesda Softworks)
-
Playable
- First-Party
- The Elder Scrolls Online (Bethesda Softworks)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio)
- Towerborne (Stoic)
- Third-Party
- Over 25 titles, including:
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (CD Projekt RED)
- Jusant (DON’T NOD)
- PAYDAY 3 (Starbreeze Studios / Overkill Software / Prime Matter)
- Persona 5 Tactica (ATLUS)
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl (GSC Game World)
- Under the Waves (Quantic Dream)
- Over 25 titles, including:
- [email protected]
- A diverse range of titles, including:
- Lamplighter’s League (Paradox Interactive)
- Lightyear Frontier (Amplifier Game Invest)
- SteamWorld Build (Thunderful Games)
- First-Party
Gamescom 2023 will run from August 23 to 27 at the Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany.
