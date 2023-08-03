Microsoft’s Plans for Gamescom 2023

Microsoft has announced its plans for Gamescom 2023, including playable titles at the Xbox booth and a live stream from the show floor.

On August 23, 24, and 25, Microsoft will host three days of three-hour live streams featuring deeper dives into “some of the highly-anticipated games at Gamescom 2023, with gameplay, developer chats, and community segments.”

As for the lineup, the following games were announced to be present at the Xbox booth:

Theater Presentations Ara: History Untold (Oxide Games) Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios) Starfield (Bethesda Softworks)

Playable First-Party The Elder Scrolls Online (Bethesda Softworks) Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio) Towerborne (Stoic) Third-Party Over 25 titles, including: Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco) Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (CD Projekt RED) Jusant (DON’T NOD) PAYDAY 3 (Starbreeze Studios / Overkill Software / Prime Matter) Persona 5 Tactica (ATLUS) S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl (GSC Game World) Under the Waves (Quantic Dream) [email protected] A diverse range of titles, including: Lamplighter’s League (Paradox Interactive) Lightyear Frontier (Amplifier Game Invest) SteamWorld Build (Thunderful Games)



Gamescom 2023 will run from August 23 to 27 at the Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany.