Microsoft’s Promise to Improve Xbox Experience on ASUS Rog Ally with Game Pass

Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft, has promised that they are focused on enhancing the experience for ASUS Rog Ally owners with Xbox, specifically with Game Pass.

A Fan’s Request and Phil Spencer’s Response

Spencer shared this information in response to a direct request from a fan, who was eager to know if the portable device would support Xbox Home. Currently, ASUS Rog Ally natively supports Microsoft’s popular subscription service, Game Pass.

“I love feedback, thank you. Our goal is to make the Xbox and Game Pass experience exceptional on devices like Ally. It’s great to see Xbox customers using Ally to take their games on the go. We have more work to do.”

Continued Focus on Improving Xbox Experience

As evident from Spencer’s statement, the Xbox team is committed to further enhancing the experience on devices like Ally, with a focus on improving the overall experience for owners of these portable PCs.

However, it is important to note that the current situation already offers a satisfying user experience.

ASUS Rog Ally with Xbox Game Pass

It is worth mentioning that ASUS Rog Ally comes with Xbox Game Pass included for three months.