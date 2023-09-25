Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer Discusses Future Price Increase for Xbox Game Pass

During a recent interview at Tokyo Game Show 2023, Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, addressed the topic of future price increases for Xbox Game Pass. In his conversation with Japanese online portal Game Watch, Spencer acknowledged that the price of Game Pass will indeed rise in the near future, but assured fans that it will still offer great value for money.

Spencer emphasized the importance of user choice in building their gaming library. With Game Pass, users have the option to subscribe and access a wide range of games, or simply purchase the specific games they desire. He pointed out that Game Pass already has millions of subscribers, many of whom are satisfied with the service.

However, Spencer acknowledged that as the service continues to evolve and provide enhanced value, price adjustments will be necessary. Microsoft recently increased the price of the Xbox Series, but Spencer reassured users that such decisions are made after thoughtful consideration. The goal is to ensure that even with price increases, the service continues to deliver sufficient value.