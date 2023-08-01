Microsoft Announces Shutdown of Xbox Console Companion App for Windows

Microsoft recently revealed that the Xbox Console Companion app for Windows will be officially closing down in a few weeks. Specifically, this closure is scheduled for August 28, 2023.

Official Announcement by Microsoft

On July 28, 2023, we announced that the Xbox Console Companion app for Windows will be closing on August 28, 2023. If you are affected and wish to continue interacting with games, Xbox services, and communities on your Windows device, please note that the Xbox app for Windows will allow you to connect to all the Xbox features and games on your device.

To ensure a seamless gaming experience and maintain connections with the gaming community and friends, Microsoft encourages all users to transition to the Xbox for Windows app.

Tom Warren’s Tweet on the Announcement

Microsoft is ending support for the Xbox Companion App for Windows on August 28. pic.twitter.com/gGmThalOAr — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) July 31, 2023