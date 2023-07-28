Microsoft Announces Free Games for Xbox Live Gold Subscribers in August 2023
Microsoft has announced its lineup of free games for Xbox Live Gold subscribers in August 2023.
Get the full lineup below.
- Available for the whole month – Blue Fire (normally $19.99) – Evil forces have taken over the world of Penumbra. They need a warrior of light and darkness! Embark on a journey to explore temples filled with 3D platforming challenges, battle wild enemies, and go on side quests. Master the art of movement as you face increasingly challenging Void Puzzles and unlock the secrets that will save the day.
- Available for the whole month – Inertial Drift (normally $19.99) – Can you master the perfect drift? Drive through a 90s retro future in this arcade racing game that leverages a unique handling model and twin-stick drift mechanics. Choose from 16 unique cars across 20 wild tracks to tear through the neon streets. Rev up your skills in single-player story mode and then prove you’re the best in multiplayer.