Metal Gear Solid, a groundbreaking video game that defined the stealth genre, recently marked its 25th anniversary. The game was released for the PlayStation on September 3, 1998, and has since become a global phenomenon with millions of copies sold.

Hideo Kojima Reflects on the Game’s Release

Hideo Kojima, the creator of Metal Gear Solid and a prominent figure in the gaming industry, took to Twitter to reflect on the release of the game. He stated that Metal Gear Solid was a pivotal moment in his career, being the first major PlayStation game to have a worldwide release. Kojima had complete creative control over the game’s development, from planning and writing to designing and directing.

Kojima’s Influence and Legacy

Thanks to the immense popularity of Metal Gear Solid, Kojima went on to direct most of the titles in the franchise for nearly three decades. He oversaw the development of Metal Gear for the MSX all the way to Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain in 2015.

New Releases and Remakes

Recently, publisher Konami announced the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol.1. This collection will include Metal Gear Solid 1 to Metal Gear Solid 3, with gameplay in glorious 1080p/60 FPS and support for Trophies.

In addition to the Master Collection Vol.1, a full remake of 2004’s Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, titled Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, was announced. The remake is built from the ground up to run on current-generation hardware and features the restored original voice lines. Notably, Hideo Kojima is not involved in this project.

Kojima’s Current Project

Kojima-san is currently working on his own independent project, Death Stranding 2. He has stated that this game is not just an ordinary sequel and that technological advances in the past three years have opened up new possibilities. Kojima has handpicked actors with whom he can collaborate closely.

Release Date

The Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol.1 will be released on October 24, 2023, for PS5, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X/S.

