Sixty Million Copies Of The Metal Gear Series Have Been Sold

Konami Announces 60 Million Lifetime Sales

Konami announced that the renowned Metal Gear franchise had achieved 60 million lifetime sales since its release in July 1987. Metal Gear was the first game in the series. This amount was divulged as a part of a corporate update document that summed up all of Konami’s leading franchises, including eFootball (formerly known as Pro Evolution Soccer), which has supposedly moved 700 million copies since 1995. The document also included a summary of Konami’s other leading brands.

A Highly Successful Franchise

Metal Gear is widely regarded as one of the most successful video game franchises ever, with seventeen games released for seven generations of home consoles. The series has been on indefinite hiatus after the lackluster reception that Metal Gear Survive received when it was launched in 2018. However, a new version of one of the series’ most successful publications is currently in the works, and it is expected that the new version will once again achieve bestseller status.

Metal Gear is a truly amazing franchise on many levels, including its narrative, strange chronology, iconic characters, and fierce gameplay. It is a saga that takes place over the course of 54 years and tells a story with multiple facets that may be discovered by navigating difficult battle sequences, incredible locations, and heart-pounding stealth moments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since its inception 36 years ago, the series has been so successful that it has been reported that it has sold 60 million copies. Even if it doesn’t come close to reaching the sales figures of some of the most successful games in the world, that is a staggering number nonetheless. That is a tremendous sum.

Decline and a New Release

After the release of Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain in 2015, the franchise had a disappointing decline in quality that year. It occurred about the same time when Hideo Kojima, a gaming industry icon and the person responsible for creating Metal Gear, parted ways with Konami. He left, but Metal Gear did not, and after Metal Gear Solid V was released, a sequel called Metal Gear Survive was launched, which was met with universal disapproval.

Anticipation for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Now, everyone around the globe is anticipating the launch of the Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater video game. It is a full-fledged recreation of the game Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, first released for the PlayStation 2 and is widely regarded as the series’ best entry.

What kind of anticipation do you have for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater?