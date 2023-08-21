About

Publisher PLAYISM and Samurai Bringer developer Alphawing have announced roguelite action game Metal Bringer for PC. It will launch via Steam in 2024 with English, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese language support.

About Samurai Bringer

Samurai Bringer, Alphawing’s previous game, is a Japanese roguelite action game released in 2022, where you play as Susanoo and defeat world-famous Japanese samurai as you collect combat techniques to create your own fighting style. It has received over 800 reviews on Steam with a Very Positive rating.

About Metal Bringer

Metal Bringer is the second game in the Bringer series, and this time, the setting is completely different—in this game, you fight in a science-fiction world with androids and giant robots in horde-based combat that’s even more satisfying than the last game, and of course, your combat actions will evolve as you fight.

The Story

“The sky is blue, infinitely high, and infinitely vast… Whose words were these again…? Ah, I remember… It was about a virtual reality Rudra told me about. A fairy tale. How many years has it been since humanity took refuge underground? No one alive has ever seen a blue sky. And now, I’m trapped in the depths, in a small, lifeless room. Just how long have I been here…?”

A young girl named Suria wakes up in a laboratory and finds out that she has been put in cyrosleep for 1000 years without her knowledge.

In order to search for the rest of humanity, she builds Labor with her trusty Buds, and sends them off to investigate…

Highly Customizable Player Characters

Build and control android soldiers called “Labor,” or have them pilot giant machines called “Arms.” Each and every Labor and Arms you build is highly customizable. You can change the color and appearance of their features, or swap out parts to change their fighting styles. The sheer variety in character customization will allow you to create and fight with the mech of your dreams.

The More You Play, the Stronger You Get

In Samurai Bringer, you could mix and match combat techniques to create every step of your very own action combos. But in Metal Bringer, you instead collect “disks,” which contain apps that are installed onto your Labor. These apps strengthen your character and power up your actions in an easier and more intuitive way, making it all the more exciting and satisfying to mow down hordes of enemies as your character keeps growing stronger.

New Technologies, Both Visual and Audio

This game uses the same voxel art style as Samurai Bringer, but just like Samurai Bringer, it also implements a real-time pixel art generating system, and will also feature the newest raytracing technology for beautifully lit environments.

The music too is made with the newest technology, as it is played in real time and changes according to the situation.

All-Star Creative Team

The key art and Suria’s character design is done by Suzuhito Yasuda, and on the writing team, we have Sami Shinosaki on board!

Suzuhito Yasuda (Twitter) – Illustrator, manga artist, and character designer for multiple popular games and media, such as Durarara!! and the Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Survivor series.

(Twitter) – Illustrator, manga artist, and character designer for multiple popular games and media, such as Durarara!! and the Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Survivor series. Sami Shinosaki – Novelist. Known for the novelizations of the Armored Core and Fire Emblem series.

Word from the Developer

Hello, I’m Takahama, the development director at Alphawing.

Metal Bringer is set in a completely different world from Samurai Bringer, where you can use humanoid robots called Labor and giant mechs developed from heavy machinery called Arms to wipe out waves and waves of enemies!

We’ve developed new technologies for this game, such as a technique that renders pixels in real time, and another technology that plays music in real time to make it feel as if you were accompanied by live music!

Right now, we’re preparing a demo that focuses on the battle aspect of the game. We hope a lot of people will stop by our next event to try out the game!

Play the Demo at PAX West 2023

It’s been four whole years since PLAYISM last participated in PAX West, but this year we’ll be there in Seattle, from September 1 to 4! We’ll be showcasing the very first playable demo of Metal Bringer at the PLAYISM booth, so please stop by the Seattle Convention Center to try it out!

Everyone who tries out the Metal Bringer demo at the event will receive a special postcard.

