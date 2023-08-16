Tren: MediaMolecule Releases First Patch for Wooden Train Game Made in Dreams

MediaMolecule’s latest and final original title in Dreams is Tren, a nostalgic game where players navigate small tracks as a wooden train resembling toy sets from childhood. The game’s release, combined with its inclusion as one of the free games for PS Plus subscribers in August, attracted over 100,000 players to the Dreams community. In response, MediaMolecule has just released its first patch for Tren.

The patch notes detail various fixes for different issues. Additionally, MediaMolecule has published several starting documents to assist players interested in building their own levels. These documents, known as the Tren Templates, offer varying levels of depth and complexity to help beginners or experienced creators seeking a new design challenge within Dreams.

Dreams Update 2.62 Tren Maintenance Patch Notes

Engineering Works:

Tren:

Updated Trenning Track to make it easier for first-time players to achieve a Gold rating.

Fixed flickering environment art issue in ‘New Memories’.

Fixed cargo counting issue in ‘Hi! I Am Cren’ level.

Fixed Photo Mode malfunction in ‘Ship It!’ level.

Added more chocolate pickups in ‘Pick n’ Mix’ level.

Addressed clipping issue and camera problems in tutorial and during derailments/crashes.

Fixed despawning issue in ‘The Infinite Track’ level.

Resolved Tren getting stuck in ‘Settling In’ level.

Fixed incorrect medal awards in ‘Long Tren Runnin” level.

Fixed Slosh Towers collection amount issue.

Various other fixes and improvements, including art, localization, and gameplay.

Tren Set:

Fixed on/off issue with Kiosk button when using wagons.

Addressed crashing problem when landing on track or inclines.

Fixed Camera Zoom Object not affecting certain vehicles.

Resolved overlapping gadgets in Tren’s microchip canvas.

Fixed spawning limit issue with BYO Cargo Solutions collection Load/Unload Box.

Addressed unexpected slowdown on banked sloping curves.

Fixed decoupling problem with Tren Cren.

Various other fixes, including UI, art, and logic issues.

Tren Play & Edits:

Other Fixes:

Various fixes and improvements to Dreams as a whole.

Source: MediaMolecule