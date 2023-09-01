The Best Setup for the 9mm Daemon Pistol in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2

Are you looking to maximize the combat potential of the 9mm Daemon Pistol in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2? Look no further! With the right equipment, this secondary weapon can become a deadly partner on the battlefield. Introduced in the fifth season of Furiosa, the 9mm Daemon Pistol has quickly become one of the most powerful secondary weapons in the game.

Recommended Attachments

Barrel: FT Competition

Trigger Action: Rapid 30 Trigger

Magazine: 20-Round Magazine

Rear Handle: Magwell Grip

Lasers: FJX Diod-70

By equipping these attachments, you can enhance the 9mm Daemon Pistol’s range, recoil control, bullet speed, and aiming accuracy. The laser attachment, in particular, greatly improves your accuracy. The Rapid 30 Trigger increases the rate of fire, and the larger magazine reduces the frequency of reloading.

Recommended Loadout

Base Specialty 1: Blaster

Core Specialization 2: Running

Bonus Specialization: Fast Hands

Major Specialization: Rapid Recovery

Deadly Gear: Frag Grenade

Tactical Equipment: Flashbang Grenade

Pairing the 9mm Daemon Pistol with these loadout selections can further enhance its effectiveness. The Blaster base specialty increases your damage output, while the Running core specialization improves your mobility. Fast Hands as the bonus specialization enables quicker weapon switching, and Rapid Recovery as the major specialization helps you heal faster. The Frag Grenade serves as a deadly gear option, and the Flashbang Grenade can provide tactical advantage in tight situations.

Just a reminder, to unlock the 9mm Daemon Pistol, you’ll need to unlock the E0 sector of the Season 5 Battle Pass and achieve 15 headshots with pistols.