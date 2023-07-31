Max Payne 3: An Exciting Chapter in the Rockstar Franchise

A beloved installment in the popular Rockstar franchise, Max Payne 3 takes players on a thrilling journey filled with betrayal and murder. This highly acclaimed game has received an impressive average score of 87 on PC according to Metacritic. As fans eagerly await the release of remakes for the first two episodes, it’s worth noting that the Remedy studio, the creators of the series, have recently announced their involvement in these projects. Tero Virtala, the CEO of Remedy, expressed his appreciation for Max Payne and its significant contribution to the success of their company.

Max Payne 3: A Must-Have Game for Less Than 6 Euros

In our review, we gave Max Payne 3 a commendable score of 18/20. The game offers a variety of breathtaking landscapes, intense gunfights, and a captivating dark atmosphere. As the first game in the series, Max Payne introduced a groundbreaking mechanic called “bullet time” that allows players to slow down time and perform impressive leaps to dodge enemy attacks. Currently available on Steam, Max Payne 3 is being offered at a discounted price of €5.99 instead of the regular €19.99. This incredible promotion will be available until August 10th, so be sure not to miss out!