A New Story Trailer to Enjoy

Could this be the year of the PS5? Since we’ve entered 2023, the news has been positive for Sony, with the shortage ending and the console selling well. Now, Sony can focus on its new console, the PlayStation 5. Exclusives that used to be available only on PlayStation 4 are now moving to the PlayStation 5, providing excitement and curiosity for gamers.

Yesterday, Sony held a showcase for the upcoming exclusive Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which is the sequel to the 2018 release. A brand new trailer was revealed during the showcase, giving fans something to look forward to.

Venom and Harry Osborn Take Center Stage

The focus of the trailer is the story. It quickly introduces the conflict between Venom, Kraven, and the trio of Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and Marie-Jane. Additionally, the trailer hints at Harry Osborn playing a significant role in the story, potentially as Venom.

Notably, Tony Todd, known for his role in Candyman, will be voicing Venom in the game. The game’s creative director, Bryan Intihar, took great care in selecting the perfect voice for the iconic character.

“Everything we talked about about Venom – that feeling of strength, that feeling of fear, that feeling of being overwhelmed, so different from Peter – Tony incorporates it completely into the performance,” says Bryan Intihar.

Furthermore, the enemy’s design, led by Senior Art Director Kacinda Chew, is impressive.

A Collector’s PS5 for Spider-Man 2

In addition to the exciting gameplay, Sony revealed a collector’s edition PlayStation 5 featuring the theme of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The console and DualSense controller showcase the symbiotic costume, with a red and black design resembling Peter Parker’s outfit.

Sony seems to be embracing limited editions of its console, as seen with the Spider-Man 2 collector’s PS5 and the recently announced Final Fantasy XVI collector’s PS5. The bundle for Spider-Man 2 also includes a digital copy of the game and its pre-order bonuses.

For those who already own a PS5, Sony will also offer separate controller and faceplate purchases. It’s good news for the growing number of PS5 owners.

The game is set to release on October 20, 2023.