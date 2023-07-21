Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: New Details Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to be the biggest launch for the PS5 and PlayStation Studios this year. At San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Insomniac’s panel called “Symbiotic Relationships” provided more information about the highly anticipated game.

The panel featured notable members of the development team, including creative director Bryan Intihar, senior art director Jacinda Chew, and narrative director Jon Paquette. In addition, the event also included the cast members such as Tony Todd (voice of Venom), Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker), Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales), and Laura Bailey (Mary Jane Watson).

New Trailer: Spider-Man 2 Check out the latest trailer for Spider-Man 2 below:

The Story Continues Spider-Man 2 picks up less than a year after the events of the first game. Both Miles and Peter have grown and are now described as “more sophisticated” by Jacinda Chew. Miles and Peter now work together seamlessly but struggle to balance their personal lives alongside their superhero duties. The recently released story trailer provides a glimpse of Venom and Tony Todd’s stellar performance. Todd shared his experience of stepping into the role, emphasizing the joyful and tenacious nature of Venom’s character. According to Todd, playing Venom has been the most thrilling voice acting journey of his career.