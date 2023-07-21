Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition PS5 Bundle

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is getting its own limited edition PS5 console bundle design, complete with a matching controller. The best part is that you can also purchase the side plates and controller separately if you already own a PS5.

Pre-orders for the bundle, side plates, and controller will start on July 28, 2023, and all products will be launched on September 1, 2023.

A Unique Design

The console bundle features a striking design that resembles the all-black PS5 instead of the previous Marvel’s Spider-Man Edition PS4 Pro, which had a bright red color with the Spider-Man logo on top.

Multiple Options Available

If you don’t own a PS5, you can purchase the entire bundle. However, if you already have a PS5, you can simply get the side plates and controller to give your console a fresh new look.

Exciting Reveal at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

The limited edition PS5 bundle was recently unveiled during Insomniac’s San Diego Comic-Con 2023 panel. In addition to the bundle announcement, a brand new story trailer and some new story details were also shared by the development team and cast members of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Source:

PlayStation Blog – Link to Article