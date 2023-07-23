Insomniac Games Debuts New Gameplay Footage for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Insomniac Games debuted brand new gameplay footage for the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 video game for the PlayStation 5 on Thursday evening at the San Diego Comic-Con.

New Trailer Provides Insight into the Game’s Storyline and Characters

The game’s storyline is dissected in significant detail in the new trailer. Players will get numerous opportunities to play as Peter Parker, Miles Morales, Mary Jane, Kraven the Hunter, Lizard, and Venom. The gameplay trailer makes it appear that the symbiote will have some influence on Parker as he is playing the game.

Additional Information on the Storyline Revealed

In addition to the trailer, Sony has also published a new post on the PlayStation blog written by Senior Narrative Director Jon Paquette. This post provides additional information on the tale of Spider-Man 2.

“At the beginning of our story, our Spider-Men are at the top of their game,” said Paquette. “It’s an exciting time for them.” However, Peter Parker and Miles, Morales are also experiencing difficulties in their personal lives. Miles is attempting to find time to compose the essay he needs to submit with his college application, but he keeps putting it off and concentrating instead on Spider-Work.

“In the meantime, Peter is behind on the payments for Aunt May’s house, but he can’t sell it since he can’t get a mortgage. It is of insufficient importance to him. And just like Miles, Peter struggles (although not as much as Miles) to establish equilibrium amidst his obligations. MJ is eager to assist Pete with the mortgage payments, but her position at the Bugle is in jeopardy now that J. Jonah Jameson has returned and is attempting to reorganize the newsroom. Our protagonists have come to a fork in the road, where their futures are up in the air, and they must make difficult choices.

Release Date and Availability

The PlayStation 5 version of Spider-Man 2 will be available on October 20.