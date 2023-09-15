Introduction to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Insomniac Games have released two new trailers for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The first trailer showcases the expanded Marvel’s New York, now including both Brooklyn and Queens. The second trailer highlights the contents of the game’s Digital Deluxe Edition.

Expanded Marvel’s New York

In the video, Creative Director Bryan Intihar provides an in-depth look at the expanded Marvel’s New York in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The game has evolved since the last installment, offering new locations, updated exploration, thrilling traversal, and instant switching between heroes. The expanded map includes iconic landmarks in both Queens and Brooklyn, along with story missions, side quests, and city activities. The new Web Wings option allows players to combine traditional web swinging with the wings for even faster traversal.

Players can now switch between playing as Peter Parker and Miles Morales in the open world, giving them the flexibility to experience each character’s unique side stories and missions. Peter Parker can assist students at Brooklyn Visions while Miles Morales can respond to requests for aid as Peter Parker through the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man app.

The game introduces two new villains, Kraven the Hunter and Venom, who pose a threat to our heroes and the city. However, there are more villains causing trouble that players will discover while playing the game. To face these challenges, both Peter and Miles have gained new abilities and skills. Peter’s Symbiote powers and Spider-Arms make him aggressive and relentless, while Miles brings an electrifying quality to his bioelectric venom power and has evolved venom abilities.

The game also boasts a wide range of suits, featuring 65 options inspired by films, comics, and original designs. The introduction of Suit Styles provides over 200 alternate color shaders to further customize your Spider-hero.

The Digital Deluxe Edition

The Digital Deluxe Edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 includes 10 exclusive Spidey suits, additional Photo Mode items, and 2 Skill Points. To bring these suits to life, Insomniac Games collaborated with various artists from comics, games, and films. The DLC suits include:

Apunkalyptic Suit – Designed by Jerad Marantz

Stone Monkey Suit – Designed by Victoria Ying

Tactical Suit – Designed by Bend Studios

Aurantia Suit – Designed by Raf Grassetti

25th Century Suit – Designed by Anthony Francisco

The EnC0ded Suit – Designed by Kris Anka

Biomechanical Suit – Designed by Jerad Marantz

Red Spectre Suit – Designed by Sweeney Boo

Tokusatsu Suit – Designed by Julia Blattman

Agimat Suit – Designed by Anthony Francisco

In addition, a special collaboration with EARTHGANG (feat. Benji) has produced the new music track “Swing,” featured in the game. The full soundtrack, composed by award-winning composer John Paesano, will be available on music streaming platforms starting October 20th.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to release on PlayStation 5 on October 20th.

Expanded Marvel’s New York Trailer

Digital Deluxe Edition