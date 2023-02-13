New Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailers released: As the time to say goodbye draws closer, Marvel Studios gave fans a fresh look at the final voyage. It uploaded the footage to Instagram and wrote, “Prepare for one more trip. Watch the brand-new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailers from Marvel Studios written and directed by @JamesGunn. Only on May 5 in theatres.” The next sci-fi action movie has generated interest on social media, and every Marvel fan is eager to see it on May 5.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, directed by James Gunn, features Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Bradley Cooper, and Vin Diesel. It also features the debut of Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock.

In December last year, Marvel Studios released the first trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which quickly became popular online. The film’s major plot focus for those unfamiliar with it is the foul-mouthed, gun-toting Rocket, who might finally solve the mystery of his origin. It is James Gunn’s third and last Marvel film.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hollywood Reporter claims that since directing the first Guardians movie, which was released in 2014, Gunn has established himself at Marvel. He released a 2017 sequel as a result. Before directing the “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” made available on the streaming service Disney+ Hotstar last year, he worked as an executive producer on Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

The next movie “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” will be actor Dave Bautista’s final appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as the Kylosian race character Drax. He commented on “The Tonight Show” “Yes, it is peculiar. I’m curious why it’s news. As Drax, this is my seventh movie. And my third viewing of “Guardians.” Like our trilogy, it was. It was our collective intent to complete a trilogy. This is the last iteration of our “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

According to Bautista, a return to Marvel as Drax would “tarnish” the character, who claimed that writer-director James Gunn had created the “perfect exit” for his character. It’s so flawless that more than a huge Marvel payment would be needed to make Drax’s ideal conclusion satisfactory.