A new update has been released for Mario Strikers: Battle League Update 1.2.0 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Mario Strikers: Battle League Update 1.2.0 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Added “Striker Rankings” to the Main Menu. Compete by comparing your individual ability over a fixed period of time with “Skill Score”, which varies with your performance in online matches (excluding Battle Friends).
Added the following content to “Strikers Club”.
You can now customize supporters in the stadium. Access this by going to “Club Management” → “Stadium” → “Supporters”.
You can now use Coins to view fireworks and confetti when you score a goal or when you win a match. Access this by going to “Club Management” → “Match Celebration”.
General
Adjusted the behavior so that CPU teammates mark opponents more quickly.
Adjusted the order of characters when you switch characters.
Adjusted the charge time of Perfect Free Passes and Perfect Free Lob Passes.
Increased the amount of Coins and tokens you earn depending on the results of a match.
Changed the period of time for a rule in Strikers Club, which states that a Club will not be allowed to join a season if no member of a Club has been online within a certain amount of time, from 90 days to 30 days.
Changed the number of ? Blocks that are thrown to the losing team at kickoff from 2 to 1 when the difference in score is 2 points.
Adjusted the match-making system in online matches.
Made several other adjustments to game balance and fixed several other issues to improve the gameplay experience.