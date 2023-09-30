MAGES. Announces New Game to Celebrate 25th Anniversary of Memories Off Series

MAGES. has recently unveiled their plans for the upcoming release of Memories Off Sousou: Not always true, a highly anticipated addition to the beloved romance visual novel series. This new game is being developed as a special commemoration of the series’ 25th anniversary, which will take place in 2024. While specific details about the platforms for release have yet to be disclosed, fans in Japan can expect the game to launch in the same year.

Renowned Creators Behind Memories Off Sousou: Not always true

The creative team behind this exciting venture includes Mutsumi Sasaki, the esteemed character designer who previously lent his talents to the original Memories Off and its sequel, Memories Off 2nd. Additionally, scenario writer Naotaka Hayashi, best known as the main writer of the STEINS;GATE series, has contributed his exceptional writing skills to both Memories Off: Sorekara and Memories Off 5: Togireta Film. Moreover, Takeshi Abo, the accomplished composer responsible for the music throughout the entire Memories Off series, has once again joined forces with the team to create an unforgettable musical experience.

A Fresh Approach for the 25th Anniversary

In contrast to developing a 25th anniversary title that merely acts as a culmination of the series, the team has chosen a different route. By assembling a dream team of well-known creators, they aim to breathe new life into the Memories Off series with an exciting and innovative addition.

A Trip Down Memory Lane

The journey of the Memories Off series began on September 30, 1999, with the release of the original game on PlayStation in Japan. Since then, it has captivated fans with its compelling narratives and timeless characters, resulting in eight main entries and a host of prequels, sequels, spin-offs, and anime adaptations. As the series eagerly approaches its 25th anniversary on September 30, 2024, fans can anticipate a celebration of this groundbreaking milestone and the exciting release of Memories Off Sousou: Not always true.