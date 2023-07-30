Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Ultizero Games have released the ChinaJoy 2023 trailer for PlayStation China Hero Project action RPG Lost Soul Aside, as well as officially confirmed a PC version of the game that utilizes NVIDIA GeForce RTX. The description does not mention a PlayStation 4 version, suggesting it is no longer planned.

“Lost Soul Aside is an action RPG developed on Unreal Engine 4 and planned for release on PlayStation 5 and PC,” reads the trailer description. “It features a unique combat system, stunning graphics, and an engaging story. The gameplay revolves around fluid and intense battles as players face a variety of powerful enemies and challenges.”

A release date for Lost Soul Aside has yet to be announced.

Watch the trailer below.

ChinaJoy 2023 Trailer