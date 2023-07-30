Lost Soul Aside: ChinaJoy 2023 Trailer Released
Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Ultizero Games have released the ChinaJoy 2023 trailer for PlayStation China Hero Project action RPG Lost Soul Aside, as well as officially confirmed a PC version of the game that utilizes NVIDIA GeForce RTX. The description does not mention a PlayStation 4 version, suggesting it is no longer planned.
“Lost Soul Aside is an action RPG developed on Unreal Engine 4 and planned for release on PlayStation 5 and PC,” reads the trailer description. “It features a unique combat system, stunning graphics, and an engaging story. The gameplay revolves around fluid and intense battles as players face a variety of powerful enemies and challenges.”
A release date for Lost Soul Aside has yet to be announced.
Watch the trailer below.
ChinaJoy 2023 Trailer