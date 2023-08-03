Lost Eidolons Release Date Announcement

Turn-based strategy RPG Lost Eidolons is set to launch on August 24 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series, publisher PID Games and developer Ocean Drive Studio have confirmed.

The physical edition for PlayStation 5 in Japan will be released on October 25.

Originally released on October 13, 2022, Lost Eidolons first made its debut on PC via Steam.

About Lost Eidolons

Lost Eidolons is a classic tactical turn-based RPG with an engaging cinematic narrative. The game is set in an empire plagued by civil war.

Key Features

Master the Grid – Strategically position your soldiers on the battlefield to utilize their unique class and magic skills. Take control of the grid and achieve victory in challenging combat scenarios.

– Strategically position your soldiers on the battlefield to utilize their unique class and magic skills. Take control of the grid and achieve victory in challenging combat scenarios. Wield the Elements – Conquer towering castles, defeat formidable bosses with special abilities, and face gigantic monsters that will test your tactics.

– Conquer towering castles, defeat formidable bosses with special abilities, and face gigantic monsters that will test your tactics. Bond with Allies – Leading a rebellion involves more than just winning battles. Build your camp, recruit allies, learn their stories, and support them through the ups and downs of revolution.

– Leading a rebellion involves more than just winning battles. Build your camp, recruit allies, learn their stories, and support them through the ups and downs of revolution. Customize Your Squad – Assemble the perfect fighting force by recruiting from over 20 playable characters and choosing from 10 different classes. Equip and train your allies to unlock new skills, spells, and passive abilities. Lead your mighty squad against entire armies and emerge victorious.

– Assemble the perfect fighting force by recruiting from over 20 playable characters and choosing from 10 different classes. Equip and train your allies to unlock new skills, spells, and passive abilities. Lead your mighty squad against entire armies and emerge victorious. Relive Your Greatest Battles – Experience the war anew with a rich New Game+ mode. Carry over your chosen stats and items, recruit new allies, experiment with different strategies, and adjust the difficulty level.

Check out the official release date trailer below.

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series Release Date Trailer