Lords Of The Fallen Post-Launch Support Discussed by Devs

According to mp1st, the developer of Lord Of The Fallen is already considering post-launch content for the game. Originally developed by CI Games in 2014, this new version of the game includes various quality-of-life changes. Hexworks, a studio working on its first video game, is privileged to be involved in this remake.

Improvements and Post-Launch Content

The developers have plans to enhance the game through patches and updates, and they have not ruled out post-launch content. Whether or not more content will be added to the game will depend on how well it is received by players upon release. Saul Gascon, the executive producer of the game, explains:

“We have several things in mind that will all depend on us from the community feedback – how people ask for more, right? So basically, we have to plan ahead, which is our original plan, working on the next one. But if the community asks for more content, we might have a bit of an effort to create more content for this game we’re launching right now, this year. It’ll depend a lot on that.

Then on top of this, we’re gonna be supporting post-launch with free updates for people, like improvements, requests, and feedback. We’ll be doing that for at least like six months to one year after launch, based on the request that we receive. That’s something that we’re going to be doing post-launch.”

About Lords Of The Fallen

Lords Of The Fallen was originally released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in 2014. PSU reviewed the game, stating that it is a welcoming entry to the souls-borne genre for newcomers. The 2023 version of the game appears to be an entirely different experience. Watch the latest gameplay preview below.

Source: [mp1st]