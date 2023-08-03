THQ Nordic and Pieces Interactive Announce Collector’s Edition of Alone in the Dark
THQ Nordic and Pieces Interactive have a Collector’s Edition of Alone in the dark announced. It is limited to 5,000 copies, costs 199.99 euros and contains the following content:
Alone in the dark
Figurine The Dark Man (26 centimeters high)
Sample book
Ostadte miniature (10 centimeters high)
Downloadable content:
* Derceto 1992 Costume Pack
* Notes from the director
* Vintage horror filter pack
* “Do not disturb” door hanger
* Derceto 1030 wall sticker set
Alone in the dark Coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X on October 25.