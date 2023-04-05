A new update has been released for Like a Dragon: Ishin Update 1.05. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Like a Dragon: Ishin Update 1.05 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
PC Version
- Added compatibility for NVIDIA DLSS 2.
- Added compatibility for Intel® XeSS 1.1.
- Adjusted AMD FSR 2 translucency and water surface behavior.
- Fixed an error wherein shop item descriptions did not update on mouse hover.
- Corrected poker text bubble behavior when using ultrawide monitors.
All Platforms
- Improved flame rendering performance.
- Improved follower behavior.
- Weakened spear and iaijutsu enemies.
- Adjusted the amount of trooper morale recovered by eating.
- Fixed an error wherein level 99 was unreachable under certain conditions.
- Fixed an error wherein Diligence Records would not display under certain conditions.
- Fixed an error that caused freezing if certain inputs were entered when creating Clear Data.
- Fixed an error wherein certain inputs would open and close chicken races simultaneously.
- Fixed an error wherein the Hannya Shirakawa Trooper Card could not be obtained.
- Fixed an error wherein Scarecrow Chateau progress would not carry over properly in Bakumatsu Premium Adventure.
- Other stability improvements and fixes.
