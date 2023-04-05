A new update has been released for Like a Dragon: Ishin Update 1.05. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Like a Dragon: Ishin Update 1.05 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

PC Version

Added compatibility for NVIDIA DLSS 2.

Added compatibility for Intel® XeSS 1.1.

Adjusted AMD FSR 2 translucency and water surface behavior.

Fixed an error wherein shop item descriptions did not update on mouse hover.

Corrected poker text bubble behavior when using ultrawide monitors.

All Platforms

Improved flame rendering performance.

Improved follower behavior.

Weakened spear and iaijutsu enemies.

Adjusted the amount of trooper morale recovered by eating.

Fixed an error wherein level 99 was unreachable under certain conditions.

Fixed an error wherein Diligence Records would not display under certain conditions.

Fixed an error that caused freezing if certain inputs were entered when creating Clear Data.

Fixed an error wherein certain inputs would open and close chicken races simultaneously.

Fixed an error wherein the Hannya Shirakawa Trooper Card could not be obtained.

Fixed an error wherein Scarecrow Chateau progress would not carry over properly in Bakumatsu Premium Adventure.

Other stability improvements and fixes.

We appreciate your support and patience while our team addresses these known issues.

Source: Like a Dragon: Ishin