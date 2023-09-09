Lies Of P – Upcoming Soulslike Game
Lies Of P is the upcoming soulslike – or more Bloodborne-like than anything based on our impressions from the demo – that’ll be coming to PS5 and PS4 on September 19, 2023.
Storage Space Requirements
With the release now less than two weeks away, the ever-reliable PlayStationSize account on Twitter has reported just how much of their hard drive or SSD players on either platform can expect the game to eat up.
- PS5:
- Version 1.001.000 – Requires 34.707GB of SSD space
- PS4:
- Pinocchio-themed action game – Requires 29.107GB of storage
Release and Pre-Load Details
About Lies Of P
Lies Of P definitely caught players by surprise when it was first being revealed, as it seemed like an odd twist to take Pinocchio and turn it into such a dark story, though as we’ve drawn closer to it, the excitement level has risen dramatically.
Its most recent trailer showed off an array of weapons players will be able to use and assemble themselves in the game, as one of its key unique combat draws is the ability to disassemble and reassemble weapons by mixing different blades and hilts for unique handling and fighting styles.
Make sure to keep an eye out on PSU for our review of Lies Of P.
Source – PlayStationSize on Twitter