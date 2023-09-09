





Lies Of P – Upcoming Soulslike Game

Lies Of P is the upcoming soulslike – or more Bloodborne-like than anything based on our impressions from the demo – that’ll be coming to PS5 and PS4 on September 19, 2023.

Storage Space Requirements

With the release now less than two weeks away, the ever-reliable PlayStationSize account on Twitter has reported just how much of their hard drive or SSD players on either platform can expect the game to eat up.

PS5:

Version 1.001.000 – Requires 34.707GB of SSD space

PS4:

Pinocchio-themed action game – Requires 29.107GB of storage

Release and Pre-Load Details

Lies of P (PS4-PS5) – Download Size : PS4 : 29.107 GB

PS5 : 34.707 GB

Version : 1.01/1.001.000 – Standard Edition ($59.99): Pre-Load : Sep 17, Midnight

Release : Sep 19, Midnight – Deluxe Edition ($69.99) Pre-Load : Sep 14,…

About Lies Of P

Lies Of P definitely caught players by surprise when it was first being revealed, as it seemed like an odd twist to take Pinocchio and turn it into such a dark story, though as we’ve drawn closer to it, the excitement level has risen dramatically.

Its most recent trailer showed off an array of weapons players will be able to use and assemble themselves in the game, as one of its key unique combat draws is the ability to disassemble and reassemble weapons by mixing different blades and hilts for unique handling and fighting styles.

Make sure to keep an eye out on PSU for our review of Lies Of P.

