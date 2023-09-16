





Lies of P Receives Denuvo Support on PC Before Official Launch

Lies of P, a highly anticipated Souls-like game set to release in 2023, has announced the addition of Denuvo anti-hacking technology on the PC version just days before its official launch. The full version of the game is scheduled to be released on September 18, 2023, with early access available from the 16th.

Surprising News for Fans

NEOWIZ, the Korean development team behind Lies of P, revealed the inclusion of Denuvo on the game’s Steam page, which came as a surprise to many fans. The controversial addition of Denuvo was made just three days before the release, leaving fans feeling cheated.

Past Issues with Denuvo

Denuvo has been known to negatively impact PC gaming performance in the past, often requiring the community to create mods or rely on development teams to remove it officially. The sudden inclusion of Denuvo in Lies of P raises concerns among gamers.

Indication of Denuvo’s Presence

The executable file size of Lies of P is approximately 500 MB, suggesting the presence of Denuvo. This further confirms the implementation of the controversial anti-hacking technology.

