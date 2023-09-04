Lies Of P Offers a Fresh Look at Pinocchio-Inspired Adventure Game

Developer Round 8 Studio has offered a fresh look at the upcoming Pinocchio-inspired adventure game, providing a glimpse into the Lorenzini Arcade location.

Introduction

Lies Of P is based on the classic tale of Pinocchio but with a darker twist. Players assume the role of a puppet created by Geppetto, only to discover that the once-lively city of Krat has transformed into a dark, blood-soaked, and malevolent place consumed by madness.

Main Features

Traversing the city on foot, draped in stunning Belle Époque era style, players must confront biomechanical foes. Armed with an arsenal of weapons and a trusty mechanical arm capable of equipping various handy tools, Pinocchio can engage in intense battles.

Crafting and Decisions

Pinocchio can also tinker with a crafting system, allowing for the creation of 30 different weapons and 100 unique combinations. The Lying System in the game places strong emphasis on player decisions, which can lead to one of three distinct endings.

Gameplay and Comparison

Lies Of P’s gameplay has been likened to that of Soulslike, providing a challenging experience for players. For a better understanding of the gameplay, you can check out our preview here.

Release Date

Lies Of P is scheduled to be released on September 19, 2023, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One platforms.