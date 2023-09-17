LEVEL-5 Unveils Captivating Trailers for Highly Anticipated Crime Suspense RPG – DECAPOLICE

LEVEL-5, the renowned game developer, has recently unveiled two captivating trailers for their highly anticipated crime suspense RPG called DECAPOLICE. These trailers offer a unique glimpse into the game’s thrilling concept and provide players with a playable guide to experience one of its intriguing cases.

Scheduled for release in 2023, DECAPOLICE will be available on multiple platforms, including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and the Nintendo Switch. This exciting game has already generated considerable buzz within the gaming community, with enthusiasts eagerly awaiting its arrival.

To give fans a taste of what’s in store, the trailers showcase the game’s stunning visuals, immersive gameplay, and captivating storyline. Both the “Image Trailer” and the “Playable Guide Trailer” provide a sneak peek into the world of DECAPOLICE, leaving players craving for more thrilling adventures.

Image Trailer

English:

Japanese:

Playable Guide Trailer

English:

Japanese: