League of Legends-based Fighting Game ‘Project L’ Introduces Duo Play

Riot Games has released a new developer diary and gameplay video for League of Legends-based free-to-play fighting game Project L introducing the duo play system. The company also announced that Project L will have a playable demo at EVO 2023, which will run from August 4 to 6 at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“From the start of this project, we felt that if we’re going to make a fighting game, we needed to bring something new to the genre,” said executive producer Tom Cannon in the developer diary. “We’re investing in some big ideas that we hope will unlock new kinds of fun for fighting game fans.”

Cannon continued, “I’m happy to introduce one of those big bets for you today, which some of you have already suspected. Project L isn’t just a tag-based fighting game, it’s a two-versus-two team based fighting game. This means that teams of two players can face off together in the same match with each player piloting a single champion. So we’re building a game where you can play with your friends as well as against them.”

Here is game director Shaun Rivera with more details:

Introducing Duo Play “Duo play works a bit like tag team wrestling. One player controls the champ on stage and the other waits off-screen for their teammate to find the right moment to tag them in. In our last update, we showcased some of our tag mechanics, all of which were designed from the ground up to encourage teamwork sharing in victories, defeats, performing combos together or saving your partner in a clutch moment are just some of the new ways you can experience the game as a duo. “Project L will support one-versus-one, two-versus-two, and even two-versus-one matchups. So don’t worry solo players, you can still play as a solo tag team fighter and control both champs at once. Fight your own battles or bring a friend. The choice is yours.

“Whatever your setup, our systems are designed to feel fluid and rewarding for players on stage and off-screen and that starts before you even get into a match. Before the game starts, each team can choose to customize how their champs play together with something we’re calling the Fuse system. With fuses, you can choose between powerful synergies that change up your duos play style and really allow player expression to shine.

“I want to talk about one fuse called 2x Assist. This allows your team to throw out two assists back to back instead of just one with each champion having two assists, and some of them being chargeable there is a lot to discover, but you can always change your fuse for the next match to find out what feels right.

“We’re really excited for all the possibilities here and can’t wait to see what you come up with. Team Play is at the heart of Project L‘s design and the foundation of the game overall. We know it’s a difficult design challenge to get right, but we spend a lot of time figuring out how to make Duo play something truly unique and special for you all to enjoy and master.”

Duo Play and EVO 2023 Demo

Here is a brief overview of duo play and EVO 2023 demo, via the newly launched Project L official website:

Doubled-Down Fights feel better with friends, whether you’re practicing blows or dueling up against others. With duo play, you and your teammate each control a champion that can be tagged in during a match. It’s you and your duo against the world, so hone that synergy and punch it out. Playable at EVO 2023 Darius – The Hand of Noxus. Rising from humble origins to become a bringer of true carnage, Darius cleaves through the empire’s enemies. He’s a mid-range fighter with attacks just as brutal and deadly as his axe.

– The Hand of Noxus. Rising from humble origins to become a bringer of true carnage, Darius cleaves through the empire’s enemies. He’s a mid-range fighter with attacks just as brutal and deadly as his axe. Ekko – The Boy Who Shattered Time. A prodigy from the rough streets of Zaun, Ekko manipulates time to twist any situation to his advantage. Using his own invention, the Z-Drive, he thrives in pressure mixups and burst mobility.

– The Boy Who Shattered Time. A prodigy from the rough streets of Zaun, Ekko manipulates time to twist any situation to his advantage. Using his own invention, the Z-Drive, he thrives in pressure mixups and burst mobility. Ahri – The Nine-Tailed Fox. Ahri is a fox-like vastaya who can manipulate her prey’s emotions and consume their essence. She’s a highly mobile mage with tons of pressure tools at her disposal.

– The Nine-Tailed Fox. Ahri is a fox-like vastaya who can manipulate her prey’s emotions and consume their essence. She’s a highly mobile mage with tons of pressure tools at her disposal. ??? – To be announced.

Watch the footage below.

Developer Diary: Introducing Duo Play