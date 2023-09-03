Larian Studios Releases Baldur’s Gate 3 Launch Trailer For PS5 Early Access Version

The highly anticipated PS5 Early Access version of Baldur’s Gate 3 is finally here, and Larian Studios has just released the thrilling launch trailer. This version of the game is exclusively available to owners of the Collector’s Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition, allowing them to embark on a new adventure starting today, September 2, 2023.

Experience a Captivating Storyline

If you’re not familiar with the series, Baldur’s Gate 3 offers players the opportunity to assume the role of a character who has been kidnapped, infected, and lost. As the game progresses, this character undergoes a terrifying transformation into a powerful monster, enhancing their abilities along the way.

Create Your Own Tale

Like other games by Larian Studios, Baldur’s Gate 3 places great emphasis on player agency. You have the freedom to shape your own story, with choices that can result in friendship, betrayal, sacrifice, or survival. The decisions you make not only affect the fate of your characters, but also the entire game world.

Choose Your Character

In Baldur’s Gate 3, you have the option to create your own character by selecting from a diverse range of races and classes based on the Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) system. Alternatively, you can leap straight into battle by selecting a unique character with a rich backstory.

Multiplayer Adventures

For those seeking a multiplayer experience, Baldur’s Gate 3 supports PS5 multiplayer functionality. You can team up with up to three other players to tackle the challenges and unravel the mysteries of the game together.

Mark Your Calendars

Starting from September 6, 2023, the Standard Edition of Baldur’s Gate 3 will be available for purchase on PS5, allowing even more players to join this epic adventure. If you’re eager to learn more about this incredible game, make sure to check out our review – a comprehensive guide to an unforgettable experience.