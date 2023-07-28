Larian Studios Confirms Return to Divinity: Original Sin Franchise

Larian Studios, the team behind the highly anticipated RPG Baldur’s Gate 3, has revealed that they will be returning to their previous title and franchise, Divinity: Original Sin.

In an interview with IGN, the head of Larian Studios, Swen Vincke, confirmed the news, stating, “It’s our own universe we built, so we’re definitely gonna get back there at some point. We will get back there at some point.”

However, fans should not expect a reveal or official announcement anytime soon. After the release of Baldur’s Gate 3, the team plans to take a well-deserved break to refresh themselves creatively.

Vincke explained, “We’ll finish this one now, and then take a break, because we will need to refresh ourselves creatively also. You’re seeing 400 developers putting their heart and souls into this. You’re getting the best of them and their craft into this game. And so I can tell you, it’s quite a thing.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 is set to release on PC next week, with a PS5 release scheduled for September. It will go head-to-head with Starfield, a sci-fi RPG, in the battle for the title of the biggest RPG of the year. It will be intriguing to see the reception of both games, both financially and critically.

Source: IGN