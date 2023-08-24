Lara Croft Joins Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 2

Lara Croft, the iconic adventurer, is set to make an appearance in the popular games Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. A recent teaser on Twitter confirms her presence, although the exact release date is still unknown. Speculations suggest that she may arrive in the coming weeks.

A Legendary Character Enters the Battlefield

In the teaser, Lara Croft can be seen exiting a cave, with her back to the camera, while gripping the two distinctive pistols that have always been associated with her character.

The pistols are ready. Prepared for arrival. Lara Croft will appear in Call of Duty @Tomb Raider pic.twitter.com/9cYdWDlip6 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 23, 2023

An Exciting Crossover and Potential Surprises

Fans have been speculating about possible additional content accompanying Lara Croft’s arrival. Some hope for news about the upcoming Tomb Raider game, while others anticipate the skin received in Modern Warfare 2 to also be available in Modern Warfare 3. As Crystal Dynamics continues to work on the new game featuring Lara Croft, players are advised to stay tuned for further updates. The adventurous heroine is gearing up to conquer the world of Call of Duty!