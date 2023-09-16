Konami Announces Release Date for Super Crazy Rhythm Castle

Konami announced this during yesterday’s Direct presentation Super crazy rhythm castle will be released on November 14 for all current systems. More information can be found in the press release:

Songs from Popular Game Series Included

As part of the release date announcement, KONAMI also revealed that four of the more than 30 exciting music tracks in Super Crazy Rhythm Castle are from the popular Beatmania, Gradius, and Castlevania series. Details about the songs below: