About Koira

Publisher DON’T NOD and developer Studio Tolima have announced musical adventure game Koira for PC (Steam). It will launch in 2025.

You wake far from the heart of the forest—from home. Somewhere in the distance, the sound of a puppy’s bark echoes through the trees. It sounds like it needs help. You get to your feet…

Koira is a heartwarming tale where you befriend and protect your new puppy from danger. Traverse a musical forest, solve ancient puzzles, meet woodland creatures, and try to find your way home. Discover your untapped powers and learn the true value of friendship.

Key Features

Save a puppy.

Journey through a mysterious forest.

Solve puzzles.

Watch the announcement trailer below. View the first screenshots at the gallery.

Announce Trailer

Screenshots

