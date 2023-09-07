Introduction

Fulqrum Publishing and Prime Matter have recently announced the release of King’s Premium II for PS5 and Xbox Series X. This highly anticipated game promises dynamic 4K visuals, smooth 60 frames per second gameplay, reduced loading times, and improved overall performance. Additionally, players will have the opportunity to transfer their memory states. The best part? The upgrade is completely free within the respective console family.

Availability

King’s Premium II was initially made available for PS4, Xbox One, and Switch on August 24, 2021. Now, with the release of the game for PS5 and Xbox Series X, even more players can experience the thrilling world of King’s Premium II with enhanced graphics and performance.