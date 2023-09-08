King’s Bounty II: PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series Versions Released

Publisher PLAION and developer Fulqrum Games have released the highly anticipated PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions of King’s Bounty II. This exciting news comes with great benefits for existing PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players, as they will receive a free upgrade and be able to carry over their save files.

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions of King’s Bounty II offer impressive enhancements. Players can enjoy dynamic 4K resolution support (excluding Xbox Series S), a performance mode that enables a smooth 60 frames per second experience, faster load times, and overall improved performance.

Initially launched on August 24, 2021, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam, King’s Bounty II has been captivating gamers with its immersive gameplay and captivating storyline.

Game Overview

Darkness descends over the world of Nostria. Conspiracies, sabotage, and necromancy cast a shadow over the country. As counties demand independence and bandits roam the roads, rumors of the overwhelming power of Blight spread. The beloved King Claudius has been poisoned, leaving his son, Prince Adrian, to unite the struggling lands and defend his power and faith against attacks. However, a potential savior, the kingdom’s last hope, may already be present to fight back and restore peace in Nostria. King’s Bounty II allows players to choose one of three heroes, each with a unique personality and skill set. They will embark on a thrilling journey through the fantasy world of Nostria, filled with exploration, recruitment, and the commanding of a personal army. The game offers a non-linear world full of betrayal, sacrifice, and survival, featuring vast landscapes such as bustling towns, small hamlets, frozen wastes in the north, wide grasslands, and oppressive wetlands. With its expansive open-world, King’s Bounty II represents the largest project ever created by Fulqrum Publishing.

Experience the excitement of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions of King’s Bounty II by watching the captivating launch trailer below. You can also explore the game further by checking out a stunning set of screenshots in the gallery.

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series Launch Trailer

Screenshots

