King of Fighters XV DLC Character Duo Lon Release Date

The downloadable content character Duo Lon for King of Fighters XV will be launching on September 12, according to developer SNK. King of Fighters XV is currently available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, and PC platforms through Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store.

Watch the trailer below and view the screenshots in the gallery.

DLC Character Duo Lon Trailer

Screenshots