King of Fighters 15 Update 1.51 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

DJ STATION

・Added 3 tracks to the SAMURAI SHODOWN album.

・Added the function RANDOM LIST

It is a function that allows players to set music to play tracks randomly

during battle, in the main menu, and during member select.

*Refer to the in-game explanation for more information.

Room Match

・Can now alter the input delay settings during matches from the Room Menu.

*Selecting Automatic sets rollback frames to variable.

・A sound now plays notifying you when it is your turn to play.

Ranked Match, Casual Match

・Can now alter the input delay settings during matches.

*Selecting Automatic sets rollback frames to variable.

PARTY VS

・Added Winner Stays On to the rules.

*Refer to the in-game explanation for more information.

Issue where sounds stop and the game freezes.

・Playing sounds from the controller was disabled momentarily to resolve an issue,

but as the issue has been successfully resolved, controllers will now play sounds.

*PlayStation-only issue.

Results

・Resolved an issue with dialogue between CHRIS and O.CHRIS not playing

correctly.

Trophies, Achievements

・Resolved a discrepancy in the trophy description of “Gotcha!”.

Correct description now reads: “Successfully executed 10 counter throws”

Fixed languages: English, French, Italian, German, European Spanish, Latin

Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Arabic, Russian, Thai.

Other

・Resolved minor issues concerning the UI.

・Resolved minor issues concerning character display and effects.

Source: King of fighter