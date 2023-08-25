Killing Floor 3: Monetisation Limited to Cosmetic Items Only

In a recent interview with PCGamesN, Bryan Wynia, the Creative Director of Killing Floor 3, revealed that the upcoming shooter will only feature cosmetic items for monetisation. The game is still in its early stages of development.

Wynia emphasized that the development team at Tripwire Interactive wants to learn from the current trends that players enjoy and avoid turning Killing Floor 3 into a “pay to win” game. They aim to implement a microtransactions system focused solely on cosmetic items. He mentioned that Killing Floor 2 has already offered free updates like maps, and the team intends to continue exploring this model.

While acknowledging that the monetisation plan is still being worked out due to the game’s early stage of development, Wynia assured fans that they are committed to creating a classic Killing Floor experience and elevating the concept of games as a service that aligns with their brand and franchise.

More Exciting Updates to Come for Killing Floor 3

Killing Floor 3 was announced during GamesCom Opening Night Live, and it will be available on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S.

[Source – PCGamesN]