Kepler Interactive and Ironwood Studios Postpone Pacific Drive Release to Early 2024

Kepler Interactive and Ironwood Studios have Pacific Drive postponed to early 2024. Actually, the promising survival title should be released this year for PS5.

The reason for this measure is given in a longer statement Twitter indicates that on the one hand you want to deliver the best possible product, but on the other hand you have to take into account the health of the developers.