Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition Coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series

Publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Cardboard Computer have announced that Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition will be released on August 17 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. This version of the game is already available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch, as well as PC via Steam, GOG, and itch.io. Mobile users can enjoy it on iOS through the App Store and Google Play.

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition is an adventure game about a secret highway in the caves beneath Kentucky, and the mysterious folks who travel it. Over five acts, the game follows a group of lost travelers—an aging driver making the last delivery for a doomed antique shop; a young woman who fixes obsolete TVs surrounded by ghosts; a child and his giant eagle companion; a pair of robot musicians—as they wander the disorienting and magical Route Zero.

