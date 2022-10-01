Kena: Bridge of Spirits Update 2.03 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Kena: Bridge of Spirits Update 2.03 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

We hope you have been enjoying the Anniversary Update for Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Its been a fun week for us seeing all your amazing new shots captured with the updated photo mode features. We’ve made several stability improvements and corrected a few bugs in this patch.

Stay tuned for additional fixes and updates. Thanks for your support and enjoy the adventure!

The 2.03 patch includes the following:

Fix for performance issues occurring after resuming an Activity on PS5.

Fixed issues making it possible to collect more than 100 Rot when replaying the game in

New Game+.

Fixed a bug with the Shrine Guardian Combat Reflection Trial that prevented the bonus

objective “Cleansing Strike” from being awarded.

Crash fixes.

Kena Outfit animation improvements and fixes.

Fixed issue allowing the Woodknight to attack during spawn animation.

