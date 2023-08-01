Ember Labs’ Kena: Bridge of Spirits achieves profitability within one month of release

According to a new interview with the developers at GamesIndustry.biz, Ember Labs’ critically acclaimed game Kena: Bridge of Spirits has achieved profitability within one month of its release.

Studio co-founders Josh and Michael Grier spoke extensively about the game’s production in the interview, but refrained from commenting on their next project. Josh said:

“I guess you can call us aging gamers, people who have less time to play things, so things that are more approachable from a scope perspective are always more appealing to us. We’ll try to do something a little bit more ambitious as we grow, but we’re still trying to be conscious of making something that’s digestible and something that we will want to play as gamers right now in our current pace of life with kids and stuff.”

“We’re filmmakers by trade, and essentially, we’d like to look at linear media. There are great examples out there in the world. Something like Kena exploring the universe in different mediums outside of the interactive ones. There are a lot of opportunities out there. We’d love to do that.”

Kena: Bridge of Spirits was released for PS5 & PS4 in September 2021, and you can read our review here.

