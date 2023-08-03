Ember Lab’s Kena: Bridge of Spirits Turns a Profit in Just One Month

Ember Lab, the development team behind Kena: Bridge of Spirits, recently announced that their game has already covered all development costs within a month of its launch. In a recent interview with GamesIndustry, COO Josh Grier and creative director Michael Grier shared some exciting updates.

A Phenomenal Achievement for Ember Lab

Josh Grier and Michael Grier, the co-founders of Ember Lab which was established in 2009, expressed their overwhelming sense of achievement with the success of Kena: Bridge of Spirits. The game not only managed to break even within a month but also started generating profits for the team.

Ember Lab’s Plans for the Future

Building on the triumph of their current game, the executives revealed that they are eager to delve into their next project. Though they didn’t disclose specific details, they assured that the new game will maintain the same essence as Bridge of Spirits. They emphasized their intention to create a cinematic experience that is accessible and enjoyable for all types of gamers.

Embracing Accessibility in Game Development

Ember Lab’s COO, Josh Grier, highlighted the team’s focus on accessibility, considering themselves as older gamers with limited playtime. They want to develop something ambitious yet digestible, catering to their current pace of life with responsibilities like raising children, just like many players.

Experience Kena: Bridge of Spirits

If you’re interested in learning more about Kena: Bridge of Spirits, we recommend checking out our in-depth review of the game.