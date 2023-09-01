Overview

Rain on Your Parade studio Unbound Creations has announced Just Crow Things, an adventure game about being a crow, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC (Steam). A release date was not announced.

About

Play as a cute crow, fly around town, poop on people, and steal their shiny trinkets! In this sandbox-y adventure game, help your animal friends create adorable chaos and have a beak-tastic time customizing your adorable crow appearance! Why? Just caws!

Did You Know Crows are Really Curious Birds?

That’s why in this level-based, sandbox-y adventure game, you play as an adorable crow with one dream—to join the Cool Crow Clique! But to do so, you must prove you’re the coolest bird in town. In each level, you will earn the trust of your animal friends by doing them favors and slowly building up your Crowputation. Some tasks will test your skill, some will test your intellect, and some are just really dumb. Either way—there’s something for everyone here!

Tools and Challenges

In “Just Crow Things”, we want to let you live in that fantasy. Pick up any object and drop it on unsuspecting humans! Use a variety of tools on your journey, like graffiti spray cans to tag the city, leaf blower to annoy people, or a blow torch to… uhh… warm people up at night. Yup. That’s, uuh, that’s totally the intended use here.

Ok, we might be fudging some data here… but the point stands! The game will give you a number of optional side tasks to challenge you further! Find all the crow puns for your Puncycolpedia, help a panicked Squirrel Mom reunite with her missing kids, or beat the Crazy Ferret in racing challenges all across the world.

Anything is possible when you’re a crow.

Key Features

Explore 10 unique and sandbox-y levels.

Customize your crow with cute hats, scarves, and more.

Use variety of tools and objects you pick up.

Eat delicious foods and discover new “poop modes.”

Make new animal friends and help them out.

Find all the crow puns for your Puncyclopedia.

Trailer and Screenshots

Watch the announcement trailer below. View the first screenshots at the gallery. Visit the official website here.