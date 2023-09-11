Publisher PLAYISM and developer Kochi Create announce action RPG Journey Record for PC (Steam)

Publisher PLAYISM and developer Kochi Create have recently announced the upcoming release of an action RPG called Journey Record for PC (Steam). Scheduled to launch in 2024, the game promises an exciting gaming experience for players.

About Journey Record

Journey Record may initially appear to be a retro 2D RPG game, but it is actually an action RPG with unique gameplay mechanics. In this game, players use the Magic Eye Camera and Crystals to manipulate their perspective of the world. This ability allows them to switch between seeing the world in 2D or 3D, and navigate through puzzle-like stages while engaging in thrilling battles.

The story revolves around a young girl who has lost her vision. Accompanied by her best friend, a cat with the Magic Eye Camera, she experiences the world through the lens of the Camera. Through the power of Crystals, she can shift her perspective and explore different angles of the world, eventually uncovering the truths hidden within.

Key Features